Derek Barnett on hit on Jamaal Williams: I wasn’t trying to hurt anybody

Derek Barnett said he felt badly that Packers running back Jamaal Williams had to be transported to the hospital. But the Eagles defensive end isn’t apologizing for his aggressive style of play.

“I’m going to have a penalty here and there,” Barnett said, via Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “It is what it is. I’m not going to be tip-toeing out there, though.”

Barnett earned an unsportsmanlike penalty for his hit on Williams, which came on the Packers’ first play from scrimmage. He was not ejected and the league won’t suspend him, according to a report earlier Friday.

“I was running to the ball, and I didn’t hear a whistle,” Barnett said. “I went in and tried to tackle him because we’re playing football. I wasn’t trying to hurt anybody because it’s our livelihood, this is how we feed our families. So I don’t wish that upon nobody.”

Barnett had four tackles and a key strip-sack of Aaron Rodgers.