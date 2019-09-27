Devin Singletary questionable to face Patriots

Getty Images

The Bills don’t know if they’re going to have running back Devin Singletary back in the lineup this Sunday.

Singletary practiced on a limited basis the last two days, but that was not enough to get a handle on his availability against the Patriots. Singletary has been listed as questionable due to the hamstring injury that kept him from playing in last weekend’s win over the Bengals.

Frank Gore and T.J. Yeldon handled the backfield work with Singletary out of action.

Cornerback Taron Johnson (hamstring), linebacker Maurice Alexander (knee), wide receiver Robert Foster (groin), offensive lineman Spencer Long (ankle), guard Jon Feliciano (neck), and wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (ankle) are also questionable. Tight end Tyler Kroft (ankle) and linebacker Corey Thompson (ankle) will not play.