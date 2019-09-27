DirecTV may not renew Sunday Ticket

Posted by Mike Florio on September 27, 2019, 3:46 PM EDT
As the NFL considers whether to cancel two years prematurely on DirecTV’s Sunday Ticket package, the folks at AT&T may be quietly rooting for the plug to be pulled.

According to the Wall Street Journal, via Sports Business Daily, AT&T COO John Stankey said that the value of the out-of-market-games package has “peaked and that a renewal — especially if it comes with a higher price tag — will be hard to justify at a time when consumers are canceling pay-TV connections.”

DirecTV has owned the package since its inception in 1994. Amid conflicting reports that emerged in the summer, PFT reported that the NFL has a one-way option to end the relationship after the 2019 season, and that the contract, if not terminated prematurely, runs through the 2021-22 season.

“I don’t think we look at that and say it’s a growth product,” Stankey said of Sunday Ticket. “I don’t think we’re going to wake up a year from now and suddenly there’s going to be more people in the United States that want to watch an out-of-market team.”

The package costs $1.5 billion per year, which is one of the main reasons why the NFL isn’t expected to end it early. But the league would like to augment the satellite-based package with a strong streaming option, and Stankey’s comments suggest that DirecTV would be open to a two-company, satellite-and-streaming approach.

Plenty of DirecTV customers (including this one) got DirecTV and keep DirecTV because of Sunday Ticket. If/when DirecTV no longer has Sunday Ticket, plenty of DirecTV subscribers (including this one) would turn their dishes into oversized ashtrays.

  1. Seems like the NFL would still make a ton of money if they simply followed Major League Baseball’s MLB.TV model and did it themselves, no?

  4. Get a firestick, jailbreak it and get a streaming app. A firestick is $40. If you spend hundreds of dollars when you don’t have to, then you deserve to have DirecTV and the NFL steal your money.

  6. I’ve had Sunday ticket since day one but I can go on living as long as I have Red Zone and my big ear brother Andrew Siciliano

  7. Preach on, sir. NFL Sunday Ticket is the only reason I still have DirecTV. If the NFL truly wants to keep with the times, they need to have a full fledged streaming option for this.

  8. DirecTV used to have the best customer service…then AT&T bought them. Since then, I’ve had terrible experience with their customer service.

    The day they lose the NFL Ticket, they lose me too! My homeowners association includes Comcast (not much better in terms of customer service)…but since I already have to pay for it, DirecTV will go bye-bye for me.

  9. Sounds a lot like Jerry Jones when he was trying to convince people Dallas didn’t need Zeke. If DirecTV loses Sunday Ticket, they will lose 25-30% of their customer base a month later.

  12. DirecTV has the best customer service of the telecoms. Time Warner/Spectrum ranks dead, dead last.

  13. Directv is the worst. I left them a couple years ago and just use friends login info to stream it through the Roku.

    Directv isn’t worth it and the cost of the Sunday Ticket isn’t worth it.

  14. DirecTV was terrible as a standalone company. They’re become even worse since being acquired by DirecTV. Almost cancelled this year despite wanting the Sunday Ticket. If they get rid of it, I’ll have a new provider within hours.

  17. Turning a DirecTV satellite dish into an ashtray is ridiculous…

    …they make far better bird baths. Ex-PrimeStar customers have known this for decades.

    (And good WiFi antennas, too.)

  18. Yeh, I’ve had directv since about 1995/1996 and if they stop carrying the Sunday ticket there is no reason to keep them.

    They need to also invest in bandwidth and better app then.Watching games on the NFL mobile app, sometimes the stream is spotty but guess what…only during the game. For some reason commercials come on crystal clear and smooth streaming.

  21. I’ve had DirecTv since you had to buy the satellite and install it yourself. My last 2 service calls with AT&T have actually been fantastic. Only had Sunday ticket for one year so no biggie if it goes away…

