Dwayne Haskins: Brady, Brees and Rodgers didn’t start as rookies either

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 27, 2019, 11:31 AM EDT
Getty Images

Dwayne Haskins is not sweating his status as a clipboard holder.

Haskins, Washington’s first-round draft pick, hasn’t played a down this season while the other two first-round quarterbacks, Kyler Murray and Daniel Jones, are starters. Haskins says he’s not jealous of Murray and Jones, but he’s happy to follow his own timeline.

“No, I’m happy for those guys,” Haskins said, via ESPN.

Haskins noted that three of the best quarterbacks of the modern era didn’t play as rookies.

“It’s easy to look at the rookie class and be like, ‘Rookies are playing, why am I not playing?’ I want to be like Tom Brady and Drew Brees and that’s something that doesn’t happen overnight. Tom didn’t play at first; Aaron Rodgers didn’t play at first,” Haskins said.

Given the team’s 0-3 start, there might not be much patience in Washington from those who want to see what he can do to help improve the team’s fortunes. But he’s willing to be as patient as he needs to be.

Permalink 38 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

38 responses to “Dwayne Haskins: Brady, Brees and Rodgers didn’t start as rookies either

  8. Russell Wilson started as a rookie…some guys just have the mentality needed right out of the gate.

    Aaron Rogers sat under Favre for a couple years…but we are talking about Brett Favre.

  9. He looked the part almost immediately.
    ——
    Brady averaged 189 passing yards a game in 2001. The Pats didn’t ask him to do to much. They ran the ball a ton. Tom did ‘his job”. In the 2001 Super Bowl Brady only had 145 yards passing. Perhaps the lowest output for a SB MVP?

    Even though they missed the playoffs in 2002 Tom won me (A Bledsoe loyalist) over by leading the NFL in passing TD’s with 28 (shows how much the NFL has changed since 2002). We didn’t start seeing the TB12 as we know him now until 2007.

  10. Spoken like a guy afraid of exposure.

    I want my QB of the future to be impatient and believe in themselves. A content QB on a losing team is a loser.

  14. I’ve always thought it’s ideally preferable to apprentice a QB for at least a year. For example Peyton was an awful rookie, 71.2, 26/28 TD/INTs, but Brady was 86.5, 18/12 starting in yr2.

  15. He may very well be a fine prospect and a solid citizen. But he’s on a really dysfunctional franchise. I wish him the best, but I’m expecting the worst.

  17. Brady – Bledsoe
    Rodgers – Favre
    Brees – Flutie A great comparison to the current skins team. 5-11 record, Flutie – 15 td / 18 int started all year. The Next Year a new coach regime takes over (Marty S).

  18. So Crates says:
    September 27, 2019 at 11:54 am
    Spoken like a guy afraid of exposure
    ———

    My wife would kill me for rebuking a bill and ted fan, but I think this is more of a case of a guy not trying to undermine his coach and front office.

  19. Oh boy. Somebody tell this kid not to compare himself to Hall of Famers before he’s even started a game.

    9 68 Rate This
    He didn’t compare himself to those QBs , he said he’d like to be like them , which I would expect he would.

  20. That’s right Dwayne, Relax and enjoy it. This Redskins team will get you killed in a hurry so Let Colt Take the next beating for a while!

  21. As much as people rag on keenum he is a serviceable nfl starter, which gives Washington a chance to bring Haskins in at a different pace. Obviously they are not winning, but the outcomes probably wouldn’t be different if Haskins was playing. I think it makes some sense to let a rookie learn a system with a veteran qb at the helm and Develop a little. Don’t pick the fruit before it’s ripe.

  22. Where are the naysayers who believed the Giants picked the wrong QB when they passed on Haskins? Haskins is Byron Leftwich and Daniel Jones is Peyton Manning with wheels.

  23. ^though I should add my main reasoning being that during such a more error-strewn rookie season you are more likely to get badly injured, eg holding the ball too long, etc.

  24. Since the Giants started Daniel Jones ( One Game ) their fans have become the new Browns fans … The Hype Train is Rolling already , it took 3;4 of a season before the Browns Hype Train Rolled out 😝 … Haskins is just fine sitting and learning and it drives his haters nuts.

  25. …don’t ever mention The Greatest Player in NFL History with the likes of brees and rodgers.
    your forgiven only because you listed Him first.

  27. The guy is a mature young man (are you paying attention AB?) and he’s saying what he is supposed to say. But you know he wants to start. Gruden is just being pig headed

  29. tylawspick6 says:
    September 27, 2019 at 11:36 am
    Brady probably could have, though. It’s why he was kept on the roster in the first place as the 4th QB.

    He looked the part almost immediately.
    ——————————–

    This is the nicest thing you have ever said about Brady.

  30. As hard as I must imagine it must be for the Redskins to sit their highly paid quarterback, that time could be coming soon. Case Keenum is preforming decently but the season is going south quickly. I’d say give Case Keenum game or 2 to right the ship, but if not, you might as well see what you’ve got with your first round pick in Haskins. Keenum doesn’t seem to be the Skins’ franchise QB, I’m sure some team might take Keenum in a trade.

  32. Yeah, but those players were either behind future hall of famers or steady solid starters. Not Case Keenum or Colt McCoy. Now if Alex was playing this comment would have merit

  33. patsarticlemustpost says:
    September 27, 2019 at 12:19 pm
    tylawspick6 says:
    September 27, 2019 at 11:36 am
    Brady probably could have, though. It’s why he was kept on the roster in the first place as the 4th QB.

    He looked the part almost immediately.
    ——————————–

    This is the nicest thing you have ever said about Brady.

    0 1 Rate This

    ——————

    Well, that Brady had zero ego, threw to everyone, wanted a run game and did not feel entitled to having an All Pro WR from 1-5 or he would pout.

    He also didn’t bring in WRs to a guest house back then.

    lmao

  34. factschecker says:
    September 27, 2019 at 11:50 am
    He looked the part almost immediately.
    ——
    Brady averaged 189 passing yards a game in 2001. The Pats didn’t ask him to do to much. They ran the ball a ton. Tom did ‘his job”. In the 2001 Super Bowl Brady only had 145 yards passing. Perhaps the lowest output for a SB MVP?

    – – – – – –

    Close my friend, Big Ben had 123 passing yards vs the Seahawks in SB XL. Terrible performance

  35. Sometimes being a starter as rookie can destroy a quarterback’s confidence or even his health and career if the O line cannot protect him. OTOH, when a team is 0-3, hopes for a playoff berth is pretty much gone, so there is no reason not to start a rookie. He is not expected to win, and if he wins, then his confidence will grow.

  36. “Oh boy. Somebody tell this kid not to compare himself to Hall of Famers before he’s even started a game.”

    He wasn’t comparing himself to them as far as skills etc, just that he happens to be on the sideline to start is career like several excellent QBs started theirs. There’s value to a young QB learning the game behind someone else rather than getting thrown out to the wolves in game 1.

  37. Deshawn Watson started as a rookie, and he’s well on his way to being David Carr’ed. If your offensive line can’t protect the investment you made in a franchise QB, then the coach better protect him by letting him sit.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!