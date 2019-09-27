Dwayne Haskins: Brady, Brees and Rodgers didn’t start as rookies either

Getty Images

Dwayne Haskins is not sweating his status as a clipboard holder.

Haskins, Washington’s first-round draft pick, hasn’t played a down this season while the other two first-round quarterbacks, Kyler Murray and Daniel Jones, are starters. Haskins says he’s not jealous of Murray and Jones, but he’s happy to follow his own timeline.

“No, I’m happy for those guys,” Haskins said, via ESPN.

Haskins noted that three of the best quarterbacks of the modern era didn’t play as rookies.

“It’s easy to look at the rookie class and be like, ‘Rookies are playing, why am I not playing?’ I want to be like Tom Brady and Drew Brees and that’s something that doesn’t happen overnight. Tom didn’t play at first; Aaron Rodgers didn’t play at first,” Haskins said.

Given the team’s 0-3 start, there might not be much patience in Washington from those who want to see what he can do to help improve the team’s fortunes. But he’s willing to be as patient as he needs to be.