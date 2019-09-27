Eagles bring back Orlando Scandrick

Getty Images

The Eagles played without cornerback Ronald Darby because of a hamstring injury in Thursday night’s win over the Packers, Sidney Jones hurt his hamstring early in the game and Avonte Maddox had to go to the hospital after being stretchered off the field during the game.

That left the Eagles with two corners, including recent practice squad promotion Craig James, and the overall picture at the position led the team to bring back a former member of the secondary.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the team is signing veteran corner Orlando Scandrick. Scandrick signed with the team in late July, appeared in three preseason games and was released as the team made cuts to get to 53 players.

The team said on Friday that Maddox has a concussion and a neck injury. It’s not clear if Jones or Darby will have a chance to play against the Jets in Week Five.