Frank Clark believes “all the success” will come

Getty Images

The Chiefs traded for defensive end Frank Clark and gave him a big new contract this offseason to be the leader of their pass rush.

Clark has recorded one sack and one quarterback hit through the first three games of the season, which might not be the numbers some were expecting. Clark admits that it “gets frustrating at times,” but the production hasn’t left the Chiefs disappointed.

Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and head coach Andy Reid note the opportunities provided by others by the double teams that Clark regularly encounters. Clark’s own occasional frustration is mitigated by his belief that “all the success” is going to come his way before the season is over.

“It’s nothing new with sacks, but I understand that they come in bunches,” Clark said, via the Kansas City Star. “They come over time. You just have to stay consistent in your action and what you’re doing. Right now, I’m more focused on winning, and I feel like that’s what we’re doing. I feel like we’re playing good team ball.”

The Chiefs held the Ravens in check for much of last weekend’s win, but they began breaking down in the fourth quarter. The Ravens scored 15 points in the final 15 minutes to keep the game close and it might have been more if Clark’s first sack as a Chief had not forced Baltimore to settle for a field goal with just under seven minutes to play.

That’s the kind of play that led the Chiefs to both acquire and pay Clark and it’s one everyone in Kansas City would be happy to see more often.