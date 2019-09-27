Giants promote RB Jon Hillman, put Russell Shepard on IR

Getty Images

The Giants won’t have running back Saquon Barkley in the lineup for Sunday’s game against Washington and he’ll remain out for many weeks to come, so the team has made a move to increase their backfield depth.

The Giants have promoted running back Jon Hillman from their practice squad. Hillman signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent this offseason. He was at Boston College from 2014 to 2017 and spent last season at Rutgers as a graduate transfer.

Hillman ran 25 times for 80 yards and two touchdowns in the preseason. He also caught six passes for 36 yards in his four appearances.

The Giants opened a roster spot by placing wide receiver Russell Shepard on injured reserve. He had three catches for 25 yards this season before hurting his foot in last Sunday’s win.