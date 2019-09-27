It’s time for the NFL to bring back Dean Blandino

Posted by Mike Florio on September 27, 2019, 10:09 AM EDT
Getty Images

Remember when Dunder Mifflin was going to close the Scranton branch and move some of the employees to Stamford and then Josh quit to go to Staples and management closed Stamford instead because the entire change was premised on Josh staying? That’s what the NFL should have done when Dean Blandino left for FOX.

More specifically, the NFL should have aborted its plan to have its senior V.P. of officiating exercise final say for each and every replay review when the person for whom the system was created decided to no longer work for the NFL. The job is too difficult, too powerful, and too critically important to be simply handed off to the next man up. Whether it’s Al Riveron or someone else, it’s simply not working without Blandino.

The evidence first emerged in 2017, when Riveron repeatedly struggled to apply replay review in catch/no-catch situations, forcing a change to the rules that, as a practical matter, made the question of what is and isn’t a catch far less subjective — and thus far more difficult to screw up via replay review. It now continues, with replay review for pass interference calls and non-calls becoming the blemish on the NFL’s 100th season (especially now that Antonio Brown isn’t on a team).

The bar was set at one level in the preseason, to the chagrin of coaches who thought that non-calls of pass interference would become pass interference penalties only when the evidence was clear, obvious, and egregious. Riveron, based on explanations provided for 2018 plays like Chargers receiver Mike Williams supposedly committing offensive pass interference in Week 15 and Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore supposedly committing defensive pass interference in Super Bowl LIII, seemed intent on conducting a slow-motion, frame-by-frame analysis that would supersede the real-time, full-speed, subjective judgment of the officials.

Then came a stunning non-call in Week One, with 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman clearly, obviously, and egregiously pulling down the arms of Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans as he tried to catch a pass. Blandino, who nows works for FOX, said that Sherman had interfered with Evans (because Sherman had). The non-call, to the surprise of 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan (go back and watch his reaction via the NFL’s Game Pass feature) nevertheless stood.

PFT explained in the aftermath of that curious failure to use the new twist on replay review to call clear and obvious pass interference that wasn’t called on the field that, before the regular season, someone told Riveron to raise the bar on what would be considered pass interference after the fact. For Week One, as evidenced by the non-call in 49er-Bucs, the bar went too high.

In Week Two, based on a non-call that became DPI via replay review in Seahawks-Steelers, the bar seemed to move lower, undermining the notion that Riveron had been given a mandate to apply a higher standard. Or, perhaps more accurately, proving that the job specifically crafted for Blandino should be filled only by Blandino.

Thursday night’s game featured two instances of defensive pass interference that weren’t called on the field and that should have been called via replay review. The first, Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox clearly, obviously, and egregiously put his hand into the face of and otherwise physically assaulted Packers receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling before the ball arrived. This is exactly the kind of “what the hell!?!” maneuver that replay review of pass interference non-calls was meant to rectify. It was Rams-Saints Lite; the defensive back disrupting the receiver’s opportunity to call the ball before the ball comes into the frame.

So the Packers challenged, Riveron reviewed it, and the ruling on the field inexplicably stood.

The social-media explanation from Riveron shed no light on the reasoning, obviously restating the bottom-line interpretation without addressing why Riveron concluded that there was no clear and obvious evidence of significant hindrance of the opponent. But, clearly and obviously, there was.

It happened later in the third quarter, when Packers cornerback Kenny King hit Eagles receiver Alshon Jeffery early. Eagles coach Doug Pederson challenged the non-call of defensive pass interference, but Pederson should have realized that, if Riveron wasn’t going to put a flag on the ground in response to the earlier play, Riveron wasn’t going to do it now.

Really, if the Maddox hit on Valdes-Scantling doesn’t result in a determination of pass interference via replay review, what will? But it should, and the failure doesn’t come from the process but from the person charged with implementing it.

The process was designed for Blandino. When Blandino left, the NFL should have gotten rid of the process. Or, even better, the NFL should have kept Blandino from leaving by properly valuing the job.

The league still has a chance to get it right, right now. While changes like this often are made during the season, the best way to ensure the best possible outcome for the NFL’s 100th season would be to call Blandino today, find out what it would take to get him to return, clear it all with FOX (are they going to say no?), and make it happen.

Permalink 34 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

34 responses to “It’s time for the NFL to bring back Dean Blandino

  1. There is no situation that Blandino is the answer for. They’d be better off just completely scrapping instant replay. All it has done is add more controversey.

  5. NFL has become an over-officiated mess.

    Big stuff missed, ticky tack stuff called. Two helmet to helmet, face guarding, and face mask not called

    Technically, there could be flags thrown on every play.

    Get the big stuff right for sure…. but overall less, not more.

  6. I said before the season started the 100th season of the NFL would be a complete dumpster fire. I wasn’t wrong. The games just aren’t enjoyable to watch anymore and it’s been that way for awhile now. There’s no answer to concussions. The officiating is terrible and won’t get better and might be getting worse. Without fantasy football I question if I’d ever really care anymore. The NFL is inching closer and closer to being on par with the MLB and NHL.

  7. While Riveron is definitely not the right guy, I can’t believe that there’s nobody else who would be besides Blandino. Or why it has to be one guy.

    Also, the whole idea of reviewing PI calls was a knee-jerk reaction to one bad call that never should have been implemented.

  8. I don’t think the NFL front office cares one bit about getting calls right. The NFL isn’t in business for right/wrong, just/unjust, moral/immoral. Money. Money is what the NFL is in business for. As long as the money continues to roll in they are happy. They don’t really care about anything else $eriou$ly.

    No snark intend. I believe this to be the callus cold hard inconvenient truth of the matter.

  13. Just get rid of the pass interference reviews! They appear to be useless, at least in this game and I’m a Viking fan!

  14. Oh please, the idea only Blandino can do the job is absurd. Nearly anyone watching the game on TV last night could do the job. The problem with Al is he has competing interests, always has. The notion he can’t do the job is ridiculous, as if it takes a genius or something. He simply has other objectives that supersede getting the call correct. From his perspective, the call is correct. This isn’t difficult to figure, it’s obvious.

  15. First of all, Blandino was just as bad when he was running the replay show. Let’s not pretend Blandino was good just because Riveron is worse.

    How many examples do you need to finally realize the controversial replay calls are NOT made based on the rules. They are made based on other factors such as score of the game, time left on the clock, teams involved, players involved, etc. They then take that call and try to fit an explanation that points to a vaguely worded aspect of a rule or they completely ignore the controversy and just move on to the next week. The league has points of emphasis concerning which rules will be ignored or called more frequently so saying they have external influences built-in to the replay reviews is not a stretch. The Raiders are heading to Vegas and the calls for them could really go either way but with the Rams getting their shiny new stadium next year I fully expect them to benefit from more calls than they probably should.

  16. No confidence in Riveron at all. Blandino was light years better. Crazy thing is it’s not even that hard of a job. Seems like everyone can see what’s going on except Riveron. Dude gots to go.

  19. Its like the league staff at 345 Corruption Ave goes into their morning meeting every day and the first question asked is always “How can we screw the game up worse than we already have?”

    The on field product has steadily worsened since Goodell became commissioner. The problem isn’t Riveron per se, the problem is the incompetent boob who put him in a job he’s not qualified for in the first place

  20. It’s clear that the league doesn’t want pass interference to be challenged. Their solution is to deny almost all PI challenges even when clear and obvious Their hope that coaches will eventually get the message that a PI challenge simply wastes a time out and stop.

  21. Why would Blandino come back?

    He has an easy gig where he gets paid well without all the grief that the NFL rulebook creates.

    He gets paid to critique the mess that Goodell and Riveron are to blame for…

  22. It’s amazing to me that prior to last Thursday, holding flags were being thrown willy-nilly. After Tom Brady complained about it on Twitter, they suddenly dropped. Not a single holding penalty last night.

    The one thing they DID get right was there were some ‘fumbles’ that the refs swallowed the whistles on and let play out before they reviewed them.

  24. FinFan68 says:
    September 27, 2019 at 10:26 am
    First of all, Blandino was just as bad when he was running the replay show. Let’s not pretend Blandino was good just because Riveron is worse.
    =============

    Yes, Yes, Yes!!! The TRUTH. Hallelujah!! Preach it, far and wide.

  25. naes says:
    September 27, 2019 at 10:19 am
    Al Riveeon was the worst referee in the NFL. How he got promoted is mind-boggling.
    ===========

    No, it’s really quite obvious. Only those who refuse to see…

  27. It doesn’t matter. The NFL is sabotaging replay so fans get tired of it and want to eliminate the entire idea of replay. Their plan is catching on with more fans every day, and soon the NFL will be in complete control of the outcomes of the games. If they wanted to officiate games correctly, which they don’t, they could easily turn it over to an independent company who could get every call right without causing any delays. I can almost do it from my couch, with only one or two camera angles. They have the technology to get every call right. They just don’t want to. Why? That’s a whole other subject. But it’s obvious they’re not trying.

  28. Just stop making it a spot foul! 10 yard penalty…that’s it. All too often it’s a 40 yard penalty and that’s just ridiculous.

  29. Aside from having an independent physician on all sidelines to diagnose concussions and then prohibiting all concussed players from playing in a game, can we go back to like 2005?

  30. Nfl is officiating is bull. Most of the time they are just pushing some NFL agenda. It’s just like the NBA. The stars get all the calls. If your teams QB is trash, a defensive tackle can hit them in the head or just abuse them and it will be a no call. They always punish the small market teams. They want every year to be big market teams in the playoffs. They are too stupid to realize that middle America is where most of there fans are. The fans in LA could care less I’d there was no football team. It’s good to have actual parady and small market teams making the playoffs, and maybe winning a super bowl if Brady ever retires.

  31. What nonsense.

    Who cares what Blandino/Pereira/McAulay/media talking-heads have to say. Their JOB IS TO MANUFACTURE controversy.

    Fox Broadcast Team: “So Dean, what did you think about that penalty call?!?”
    Dean Blandino: “It’s okay.”
    Fox Broadcast Team: “Um, anything else to add?”
    Dean Blandino: “Nope.”
    Fox Broadcast Team: “Seriously, we’re paying you $500,000 a year. Would you like to reconsider your answer?”
    Dean Blandino: Oh, in that case – IT WAS A HORRIBLE CALL! MADDOX WAS MAULING MVS! RIVERON IS A TERRIBLE PERSON!! LOOK, ZOOM IT UP 300x AND YOU CAN SEE MADDOX’S RIGHT PINKIE FINGERNAIL JUST DESTROYING THE WR’S HELMET!!!!!!!”

  32. Remove replay for PI. It is a horrible addition. That being said, throwing a bad pass up to your receiver and hoping for a PI should not be rewarded. It’s horrible football. Adding replay to the mix, just makes it worse. Life is already hard enough for the DB’s.

    Here is the key. If the receiver is in position to win and the defender tries to nullify that advantage by breaking the rules, that should be called every time. This is the type of situation that is in the spirit of the law. Don’t throw up a prayer and expect a ‘bail-out call. Can’t stand the presumption.

  33. The job wasn’t designed just for Blandino. Let’s not pretend that he’s the only human being capable of finding a bar for overturning calls/non-calls AND applying that bar consistently. I’m sure many people could do it.

    The clear point is that Riveron CAN’T. Let’s not forget, this was the same guy who spent the entire 2017 season overturning numerous catch calls (usually correctly) based on not maintaining control all the way to the ground…and then in the biggest game of the year (the Super Bowl) suddenly refused to overturn catch calls that have been overturned all year long. The problem isn’t the absence of Blandino, but rather having Riveron in the position.

  34. At the risk of beating a dead horse here, I believe that the NFL doesn’t want PI review to exist beyond this season. They want it to be a disaster so that nobody wants it.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!