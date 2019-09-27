Jaguars list Jalen Ramsey as questionable for Sunday

Getty Images

Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey has had a busy week, hasn’t spent any time on the practice field and wants to be traded, but the Jaguars aren’t ruling him out of Sunday’s game against the Broncos.

Ramsey is listed as questionable for that game. A back injury is the reason given for that status, although there are a variety of options that the team could have used.

Ramsey began the week by calling out sick on Monday and that was followed by word of back and hamstring issues ahead of Wednesday’s practice. Head coach Marrone said he didn’t know when Ramsey was injured, but the team later said that Ramsey reported the back issue during last Thursday’s win over the Titans.

The injury news was followed later on Wednesday by an announcement that Ramsey was leaving the team to be present for the birth of his second child. Marrone said on Friday that the child has been born and that both the mother and Ramsey’s daughter are both doing well.

Given all that went on over the last few days, it’s hard to believe that this week ends with Ramsey in a Jaguars uniform but the strangest ending might be the one that fits the best.