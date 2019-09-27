Jamaal Williams: It’s all gonna be good

Posted by Josh Alper on September 27, 2019, 11:05 AM EDT
Packers running back Jamaal Williams gave a positive update about his health on Friday morning.

Williams was taken to the hospital after being stretchered off the field in the wake of a hit to the helmet from Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett while Williams’s forward motion had been stopped by other Eagles in the first quarter of Thursday’s game. The team announced that he was being evaluated head and neck injuries and had feeling in his extremities.

Williams posted on Instagram that he appreciated concern about how he is feeling and said that he is doing well.

“Only thing hurting right now is my pride for not being able to finish the game with my team. It’s all gonna be good,” Williams wrote.

Barnett was penalized for the hit, but was not ejected and word on Friday is that he is not expected to face a suspension.

12 responses to “Jamaal Williams: It’s all gonna be good

  2. I thought this is exactly the kind of hit that the NFL is trying to eliminate.
    When I watched it live, I was sure he would be ejected.
    To hear that the idiots on Park Ave will not likely suspend him is a joke.
    If the NFL was or is serious about making the game safer, they would take and suspend Barnett for 2 games.
    That will send a message to the dirty players in the league.

  4. If a player delivers an illegal hit that knocks a player from the game they should be removed from the field for as long as the injured player is out. Surely the Packers game plan was altered without Williams, while Barnett got to stay in the game and make a big contribution (sack/strip of Rodgers) for his team.

  6. There was absolutely no reason for Barnett to be a part of that play. Williams was stopped, stood up, and not going anywhere.

    For Barnett to lead with his head to the head of Williams was totally unnecessary. He should have been ejected immediately. But, with the state of refereeing these days, I’m not surprised that he wasn’t.

  7. Glad to hear he will be ok. This situation is tough because the result of the hit is horrible, but the hit itself didn’t appear to be egregious as it happened. Barnett is not known as a dirty player, and didn’t lower his helmet, etc. Now if a guy Vontaze Burfict did the same, different story.

  8. No excuses for the Packer loss last night, but I’m pretty sure if Williams was still in the game they would’ve attempted to run the ball when on the 1 yard line.

    Those are the types of plays he excels in.

  9. The Eagles had stopped the run and the zebras blew their whistles, meanwhile the Eagles teed up Williams for the finisher and Barnett came in helmet to helmet

    If that doesn’t get you an ejection and suspension what will??? smh

  10. Holding guys up to try to rip the ball out – thats football.
    Holding guys up so a teammate can fly in using his helmet as a missile at the opponent’s head – thats BS.

  12. Second positive outcome from last night’s game.
    Very happy to hear that both Maddox and Williams are doing fine after a couple of brutal hits.

    NFL football is a rough sport and players put their health on the line on almost every single play, but I obviously (and probably with somewhat of a little bit of bias) believe the hit on Jamaal was dirty.
    And these kind of hits and the trauma that usually accompanies them are completely unnecessary and should be dealt with.

    Whether the NFL sees it that way is really anybody’s guess.
    I’ve given up trying to figure out what any of the men in charge are thinking several years ago, and just tried to accept what I can’t control.

    At any rate, regardless of the hits, the officiating, what’s a catch, or interference, the Packers were still outplayed by the Eagles last night.
    Every fan base seems to have a gripe these days.
    The focus now swings towards Dallas and I just hope both of the players stretchered off the field last night will be able to play in their respective games next week.

