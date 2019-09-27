Jamaal Williams: It’s all gonna be good

Getty Images

Packers running back Jamaal Williams gave a positive update about his health on Friday morning.

Williams was taken to the hospital after being stretchered off the field in the wake of a hit to the helmet from Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett while Williams’s forward motion had been stopped by other Eagles in the first quarter of Thursday’s game. The team announced that he was being evaluated head and neck injuries and had feeling in his extremities.

Williams posted on Instagram that he appreciated concern about how he is feeling and said that he is doing well.

“Only thing hurting right now is my pride for not being able to finish the game with my team. It’s all gonna be good,” Williams wrote.

Barnett was penalized for the hit, but was not ejected and word on Friday is that he is not expected to face a suspension.