Jay Ajayi fully recovered from knee surgery, looking for a team

Getty Images

Free agent running back Jay Ajayi has not played a game in almost a full year.

He tore an anterior cruciate ligament in an Oct. 7 game against the Vikings while playing for the Eagles. Ajayi became a free agent in the offseason, and because he wasn’t healthy, no one signed him.

Ajayi, 26, now is fully healthy and looking for a new team, Ian Rapoport of the NFL reports.

Ajayi’s agent has informed all 32 teams he is ready for game action, and Rapoport adds that Ajayi’s “market could heat up quickly.”

Ajayi, a fifth-round choice of Miami in 2015, has 625 career touches for 2,935 yards and 14 touchdowns.