Getty Images

Washington tight end Jordan Reed may play again some day, but it won’t be this week.

Via John Keim of ESPN.com, Reed and center Chase Roullier have been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Giants.

Reed is still out with the concussion he suffered in the preseason, the latest in a long series of problems for the talented tight end.

Also for Washington, wide receiver Terry McLaurin and guard Brandon Scherff are questionable, and were referred to as game-time decisions by coach Jay Gruden.