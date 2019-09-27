Justin Jackson in a boot at Chargers practice

Getty Images

After running back Melvin Gordon reported to the Chargers on Thursday, head coach Anthony Lynn didn’t rule out the possibility that he’d play against the Dolphins on Sunday but he did make it sound like a highly unlikely development.

We’ll see if an injury to another member of the backfield makes a difference in that assessment.

Running back Justin Jackson was added to the injury report as a limited participant on Thursday due to a calf injury. Multiple reporters at the team’s practice on Friday report that Jackson is not participating and is in a protective boot.

Jackson has been the second option in the backfield behind Austin Ekeler over the first three weeks of the season. Troymaine Pope is the only other back on the 53-man roster.

The Chargers currently have a roster exemption for Gordon, so they would need to make a move to open a roster spot if they want to play him this weekend.