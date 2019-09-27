Lions work out Roc Thomas

Getty Images

The Lions worked out a pair of running backs Friday.

Roc Thomas and Wes Hills were in Detroit, Howard Balzer reports.

The league reinstated Thomas on Tuesday from a three-week suspension for violating the substance abuse policy. Thomas was arrested for marijuana possession earlier this year and sentenced to probation in a plea deal this May.

Thomas made the Vikings as an undrafted rookie last year. He ran eight times for 30 yards and caught two passes for 21 yards in five appearances with the team. Thomas also returned one kickoff and played on special teams for Minnesota.

He signed with the Jaguars during training camp but was injured and didn’t make it out of the preseason.