Lonnie Johnson named this week’s NFLPA Community MVP

Getty Images

Texans rookie cornerback Lonnie Johnson has been named this week’s NFLPA Community MVP.

Johnson is from Gary, Indiana and he reached out to the mother of 14-year-old Curtis Walton Jr. after her son drowned in a pool at his high school. Johnson told Walton’s mother that he wanted to pay for the costs of his funeral.

“I know the heartbreak of losing someone all too well,” Johnson said in a statement. “I saw this as an opportunity to help my city that has shaped who I am today. At the end of the day, it’s not about what you have accomplished; it’s about what you’ve given back.”

The NFLPA announced that they will make a $10,000 donation to a Pop Warner program in Gary in recognition of Johnson’s award. There is also a crowdfunding campaign for the program and Johnson joins the other weekly honorees in being eligible for the Alan Page Community Award at the end of the season.