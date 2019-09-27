Matt LaFleur: “Great question” why Packers didn’t run from 1-yard-line in fourth quarter

Getty Images

The Packers fell behind the Eagles by a touchdown early in the fourth quarter of Thursday night’s game and their ensuing drive gave them a prime opportunity to tie the game.

After a pass interference penalty on Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox, Green Bay had a first down on the Eagles’ 1-yard-line. They opted to throw the ball on the next four downs and all four passes fell incomplete, which left the score unchanged and left Packers head coach Matt LaFleur to say it was a “great question” to ask why the team didn’t try at least one run play to get the ball in the end zone.

Outside of runs by Aaron Rodgers, the Packers managed 31 yards on 15 attempts and LaFleur’s answers about going pass-heavy focused on that lack of success as well as the impact of losing Jamaal Williams to an injury early in the game. LaFleur also noted that having Rodgers played a role in his thinking.

“When you have one of the greatest quarterbacks ever, you trust him to continually gain yards and get down the field. We were able to accomplish a lot of what we wanted to do,” LaFleur said, via PackersNews.com.

They couldn’t accomplish all of what they wanted to do and they ultimately wound up with their first loss of the season as a result.