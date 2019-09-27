Matt LaFleur: I don’t know what pass interference is anymore

Getty Images

Instant replay on pass interference made a significant impact on Thursday night’s game, and Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was not happy about it.

LaFleur said after the loss to the Eagles that he was baffled by the calls, and he hinted that he’d like to say more but the NFL would fine him.

“I really don’t know what pass interference is anymore,” LaFleur said. “I’ll just leave it at that.”

The Eagles were given a touchdown when replay overruled an offensive pass interference call, in a surprise departure for NFL head of officiating Al Riveron, who had previously been very reluctant to overturn calls on the field. But later, when LaFleur challenged what appeared to be textbook defensive pass interference on a pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling, the officiating office let the call stand.

On the Packers’ final offensive play, an Aaron Rodgers interception, Troy Aikman suggested on the FOX broadcast that the Eagles could have been flagged for interference, but the officials didn’t review the replay.

Philadelphia wasn’t thrilled with the officiating either, as coach Doug Pederson also lost a pass interference challenge.

What has become clear early in this NFL season is that replay review of pass interference is no panacea. Officiating remains as controversial as ever.