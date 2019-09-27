Matthew Stafford pops up on injury report, questionable for Sunday

Getty Images

The Lions made an addition to their injury report on Friday and it could wind up having a pretty big impact on Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford was a limited participant in Friday’s practice because of a hip issue and he’s been listed as questionable to play against Kansas City. Stafford has not missed a game since the 2010 season and carries a streak of 131 straight starts into the weekend.

Undrafted rookie David Blough and the recently signed Jeff Driskel are the other quarterbacks on the roster in Detroit.

Prior to Stafford’s injury, the biggest names on the Lions injury report were defensive tackle Mike Daniels, wide receiver Danny Amendola and cornerback Darius Slay. Daniels is out with a foot injury while Amendola (chest) and Slay (hamstring) join defensive lineman Da'shawn Hand (elbow) and Stafford with questionable tags.