Nick Bosa working on “finishing” sacks

Getty Images

49ers rookie Nick Bosa has a team-high 17 quarterback pressures, but he has only one sack through three games. He is finding sacks harder to come by than in college, including one last week when Bosa thought he had Mason Rudolph for a strip-sack only to see the Steelers quarterback step up and avoid him.

“I don’t know what happened on that. I got cold feet,” Bosa said, via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “It’s coming together. I’ve just got to keep going. The finishing part is tough because you never practice it. Sometimes it’s like, ‘Wait a minute, I beat the lineman, so what do I do now?’ It’s just getting used to finishing plays, and that will come.”

Bosa is getting close despite a balky ankle. He expects a return to full health after the bye week this week.

The 49ers don’t play again until Oct. 7 against the Browns.

“I’ve been using speed so much, and I have really good power,” Bosa said. “Just sometimes I don’t use it. Before the rush, I think, ‘I got to use power; got to use power.’ Then, I go speed and I go, ‘Why did I do that? I got to use power.’

“I brought power almost all day [against the Steelers]. Hit them with a couple speed moves, but I knew I could get underneath him and power him, so I did.”