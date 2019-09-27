Patriots list Julian Edelman as questionable

Getty Images

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman left last Sunday’s game with a chest injury, but he’s been able to practice all week and the door is open to him playing against the Bills this weekend.

Edelman was one of seven Patriots players listed as questionable for the clash between 3-0 AFC East teams. Edelman has 17 catches for 196 yards and a touchdown so far this season.

Josh Gordon, Phillip Dorsett and Jakobi Meyers would be the lead wideouts for the Patriots if Edelman can’t go.

Defensive end Michael Bennett (shoulder), running back Rex Burkhead (foot), safety Nate Ebner (groin), left tackle Marshall Newhouse (illness), linebacker Dont'a Hightower (shoulder), and tight end Matt LaCosse (ankle) are also listed as questionable for Sunday.