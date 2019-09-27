Pete Carroll expects Ziggy Ansah to play after missing practice Thursday

Getty Images

The Seahawks finally got defensive end Ziggy Ansah on the field last Sunday, but it didn’t take long for an injury concern to pop up for the veteran.

Ansah’s surgically-repaired shoulder kept him out of the first two games, but it is a back issue clouding his availability for this weekend’s matchup with the Cardinals. Ansah was limited in practice on Wednesday and out of practice entirely on Wednesday, but head coach Pete Carroll said during an appearance on KIRO that he expects Ansah to play.

“We think he’s going to be OK,” Carroll said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN.com. “It’s just something we had to take care of and make sure it didn’t fester to the weekend.”

Ansah played 18 snaps in his Seahawks debut last week.