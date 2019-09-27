Ratings surge for Thursday Night Football

Posted by Mike Florio on September 27, 2019, 12:02 PM EDT
In Week Four of the 2018 season, the Vikings and Rams had an exciting, high-scoring Thursday night game that went down to the final moments. In Week Four of the 2019 season, the Eagles and Packers had a similar experience.

The difference? This year’s game generated an 18-percent increase in viewership.

As apple-to-apple comparisons go, that’s very good news for the NFL: Exciting games, national platforms, exactly 52 weeks apart, and an 18-percent jump in ratings.

Via FOX Sports P.R., the Eagles-Packers game generated an overnight rating of 12, with a share of 23.6. Last year’s game in the same window attracted a 10.7 and 19, respectively. The numbers from Thursday night mean that 12 percent of homes with TVs watched last night’s game, and that 23.6 percent of homes with TVs that actually had the TVs turned on were watching the game.

It was the first Thursday Night Football game of the year televised on broadcast TV, and it represents the best TNF broadcast-package debut since 2015. Which is the year the league’s ratings peaked before politics and other issues caused the numbers to dip.

The momentum gives the NFL a boost as the league prepares to embark on negotiations for its various TV deals. That’s something the league plans to do once the labor deal is finalized.

Which explains why the NFL wants to get the labor deal finalized. By next year, when another presidential election is looming, the TV ratings could take another step backward.

  3. That game was a surge in negative ratings for my Packers. And embarrassment.

    Expensive Aaron is on the decline. And lil Matty is stuck with him.

  4. So what you’re telling me is fans would actually WANT to watch two top 10 teams vs 2 scrubs like the Dolphins/Redskins? Are you sure about that? Because the TNF matchups the last couple years say otherwise.

  5. In Week Four of the 2018 season, the Vikings and Rams had an exciting, high-scoring Thursday night game that went down to the final moments. In Week Four of the 2019 season, the Eagles and Packers had a similar experience.
    ________

    Another similarity between those games is that they both ended on a turnover from an overrated quarterback.

  6. joker65 says:
    September 27, 2019 at 12:06 pm
    Its not rocket science. Match up of 2 good teams with strong followings, and it was a close game to boot.
    —————-
    Spot on. It’s the old show business saying – give the people what they want and they will come – a good match up will always get good ratings.

  7. “cobrala2 says:
    September 27, 2019 at 12:05 pm
    Everybody wanted to see A-A-Ron lose.”

    It’s simple really. Everyone always is saying how Brady’s numbers are quite as high as the Manning, Brees and Rodgers but those guys LOVE throwing the ball inside the 5….Brady just hands it off from the 3, 4 or 5 yrd line and he very successfully QB sneaks it in from inside the 2. It’s not rocket science.

    Need confirmation, look at Rodgers last night. 1st and goal from the 1 and he throws it all 4 downs and turns the ball over. LaFleur previously is on record saying Rodgers has multiple options on every play call he sends in and can freely audible to anything he wants at any time… Well, why not just hand the ball off even once?

  9. Its not rocket science. Match up of 2 good teams with strong followings, and it was a close game to boot.
    *******************

    this exactly. does the league really need to wonder why a jets/browns game didn’t do well in primetime?

  10. As stated above, it’s simple. Chose good games. Whoever has picked the T-Nigh games in the past should be given a new role. This is the first competitive game I can recall for a long time!

  12. It was a good matchup between the two teams, plus you have a QB that from the upper Midwest that everybody likes who has a positive attitude, against a QB from California that nobody likes who is negative, pouts and sulks.

