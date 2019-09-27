Report: Davante Adams toe injury not believed to be serious

Getty Images

Packers wide receiver Davante Adams had a big Thursday night marred by both a loss to the Eagles and an injury in the fourth quarter.

Adams had 10 catches for 180 yards before suffering what he called a turf toe injury after the game. Head coach Matt LaFleur said at a Friday press conference that the team would have a better idea where things stand after the weekend and it appears the first bit of news is positive for the wideout.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Adams had an MRI Friday and that the injury is not believed to be serious.

That does not rule out the possibility that Adams will miss some time as a result of the injury. The Packers will be back in action against the Cowboys in Dallas on October 6.