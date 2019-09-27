Report: Derek Barnett unlikely to be suspended

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 27, 2019, 9:22 AM EDT
Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett was penalized for a brutal hit that sent Packers running back Jamaal Williams to the hospital on Thursday night. But Barnett got off without an ejection, and may avoid a suspension as well.

Barnett is unlikely to be suspended because the league’s disciplinary process will consider that he turned his helmet away and led with his shoulder, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

If that’s the decision, it’s a puzzling one. Regardless of whether Barnett made initial contact with his helmet or his shoulder pads, he drilled Williams after Williams had already been wrapped up and could do nothing to protect himself, resulting in Williams being stretchered off the field and placed in an ambulance.

Although the league last year gave the officiating office the authority to review personal fouls for potential ejections, Barnett was not ejected. He got off easy, and went on to have a big impact on the game, with a strip-sack of Aaron Rodgers.

It was a dirty play, and if the NFL is serious about protecting players, dirty plays should have serious consequences.

28 responses to “Report: Derek Barnett unlikely to be suspended

  1. The problem was the late whistle. If he was stood up, why did the officials continue to let the play go on?

  2. As I posted earlier but I did forget the 2 other bad officiating calls – non calls right from the start of the game. How hard is it to call and helmet to helmet hit – on the opening kick-off and on the first play with Barnett -definitely an ejection – Now let me say that the Packers deserved to lose the game. But I still think that Riveron needs to be replaced by a competent head of officiating. These are his officials who are not doing their jobs competently. That official who threw the picked up flag on the Eagles touchdown was watching what? They never really touched each other. A flag should definitely have been thrown and the challenge should have been upheld on the Packers non PI. Rogers int at the end of the game should have been reviewed because the receiver was held – maybe not PI but definitely holding – and no turnover review ( couldnt have been because the play started too soon after the turnover- I have seen obvious TD’s take longer to be reviewed). If he cannot get the job done he should be replaced. This is the 3rd consecutive year that the officials have been screwing things up royally – and it is because of him – already this year 3 game chan

  5. It was a mistake. And he has no priors that I can recall. The 15 yards was the correct penalty. Anything more is inappropriate.

  6. This is still football. We don’t want to start treating ejections and suspensions like roughing the passer for landing on the quarterback.

  7. If he was already wrapped up they should have blown a whistle because players are taught to keep playing until they hear it

  8. If the NFL is serious about “player safety”, Barnett will be suspended multiple games! He hit a defenseless player, being held by three other defenders, whistle had blown, and a straight shot to the head!

  11. The NFL is playing games on Thursday nights after Sunday games, don’t eject for hits like that, and they have Al Riveron as the deserved lightning rod.

    They have no interest in player safety until it uncomfortably impacts their wallets. Harsh, but it’s reality.

  12. The NFL is now a joke. I watch the Packers only. That is a old old habit, but it won’t last much longer. Its just no fun watching them call whatever they want, expecting that we will just swallow it, and gladly watch our team lose because the league office wants it to lose. News Flash NFL… nothing lasts forever.

  13. Stupid mistakes are not the same thing as flagrant mistakes.
    Was it a personal foul? Absolutely.

    But if you ejected him for that helmet to helmet personal foul, what helmet to helmet hit will NOT require an ejection?

    Regardless, that refereeing was atrocious last night. Mike Pereira and Fox sports did their best to try to claim there was consistency at Cetera but that was total trash last night.

    How can you call OPI on a receiver who is completely uninvolved in the pass? That is utterly ridiculous. By no measure can you claim that is pass interference… It was obviously only potentially an illegal block down field, which it also was not since the block was engaged at the line of scrimmage.

    So they call the wrong foul for nonsensical reasons, and then the foul that they meant to call was a mistake anyways. 👏🏼

    I guess 2019 is also the year where the NFL blows up everybody’s minds on what is pass interference and what is not pass interference. Another great job, Roger! keep that slow league death simmering!

  14. the league is so inconsistent regarding everything it handles. its almost pointless to bother following along with anything outside the play on the field that is happening currently

  15. That was his 2nd 15 yard penalty since he’s been in the league. It was bad judgment, but his history shows he’s not a dirty player.

  16. Yes it was late but maybe the officials should blow the whistle as well, listen and you hear the whistle after the hit. It has been a problem all year long as the zebras have been slow and putting players at risk. Players are taught to play to the whistle and like you said he led with his shoulder.

  17. The Packers got screwed last night by the refs. Ironically it was about exactly as screwed as the Vikings were by the refs against the Packers in week 2.

  20. Last night was a tough pill to swallow. No excuses, the Packers simply lost.

    I will say I hope someone ends this guy’s career. He clearly wanted to hurt Williams. Anyone saying anything else just hates the Packers.

  21. Of course.

    Lurie is so in the pocket of Goodell. I really don’t get it as Philly is not a big market, really.

    There has to be something else going with Goodell and Lurie to see him constantly helping Philly cheat on national tv like this.

  24. If he wouldn’t have got hurt, we wouldn’t even be talking about this play! Just because it’s a hard hit or someone gets injured, doesn’t call for an automatic ejection or suspension. This is a contact sport people.

  25. If you watched the game you would have saw how visibly upset he was. His teammates were talking to him and he was also one of the first to go over and talk to him before he was carted off. It was in no way an intentional dirty play, it was incredibly unfortunate but it was not intentional.

  26. As an Eagle fan, that was a stupid play by Barnett. He should be suspended. Then I read the nonsense about Lurie being in the pocket of Goodell. Good grief! Grow up.

  28. > If you watched the game you would have saw how visibly upset he was.

    A lot of people who cause car accidents feel genuinely bad about it, doesn’t mean they don’t also face legal consequences.

