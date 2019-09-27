Report: Jay Gruden could be fired if he loses this week

Getty Images

If Jay Gruden doesn’t play rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins soon — and he doesn’t seem so inclined — he may never get the chance.

According to Les Carpenter of the Washington Post, two sources with knowledge of the situation said that Gruden could be fired if his team loses to the Giants Sunday.

He’s 0-3 this season and 35-47-1 (.428) in his six seasons there.

That’s not great, but it’s not that different from the entire Dan Snyder era, as the team is 139-183-1 (.430) since Snyder took over the team in 1999.

Gruden has made the playoffs just once, which is not great, but Snyder has only witnessed seven playoff games in 21 years (and hasn’t seen a postseason win since 2005), so again, it kind of fits.

But the start has been bad even by the franchise’s own standards, as they’ve allowed at least 31 points in each of their first three games, and were just embarrassed on national television Monday.

They’ve also suffered self-inflicted wounds (Trent Williams) and had their share of injuries (Derrius Guice, Jordan Reed, and others). None of that’s necessarily Gruden’s fault, he’s just next. And his time could be coming.