Seahawks have “no doubt” Chris Carson’s fumbling issues will pass

Seahawks running back Chris Carson lost a fumble in last Sunday’s loss to the Saints, which means that he’s now lost a fumble in each of the team’s three games this season.

The immediate reaction to the latest fumble was a show of support for Carson from head coach Pete Carroll and that has remained the case throughout the week. Offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer said he has “no doubt” that Carson’s ball security issues will pass and quarterback Russell Wilson stressed not making too much of the fumbles.

“He’s special and we need him. . . . I just kind of went up to him and said, ‘You know, some of the greatest running backs [like] Walter Payton fumbled, too,'” Wilson said, via the Seattle Times. “He just kind of laughed and I said ‘It’s going to happen. Just realize you’re a great football player. Go for it.'”

Carson said that he appreciated that “the support has always been there” from the team and the fact that he fumble three times in his first 296 NFL carries provides reason for the team to believe that this is just a rough patch that won’t last forever.