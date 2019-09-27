Seahawks have “no doubt” Chris Carson’s fumbling issues will pass

Posted by Josh Alper on September 27, 2019, 10:20 AM EDT
Seahawks running back Chris Carson lost a fumble in last Sunday’s loss to the Saints, which means that he’s now lost a fumble in each of the team’s three games this season.

The immediate reaction to the latest fumble was a show of support for Carson from head coach Pete Carroll and that has remained the case throughout the week. Offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer said he has “no doubt” that Carson’s ball security issues will pass and quarterback Russell Wilson stressed not making too much of the fumbles.

“He’s special and we need him. . . . I just kind of went up to him and said, ‘You know, some of the greatest running backs [like] Walter Payton fumbled, too,'” Wilson said, via the Seattle Times. “He just kind of laughed and I said ‘It’s going to happen. Just realize you’re a great football player. Go for it.'”

Carson said that he appreciated that “the support has always been there” from the team and the fact that he fumble three times in his first 296 NFL carries provides reason for the team to believe that this is just a rough patch that won’t last forever.

2 responses to “Seahawks have “no doubt” Chris Carson’s fumbling issues will pass

  1. Carson will fumble again. And in an effort to prevent it, his running will be less effective. Face it, Pete and his rah rah rah nonsense is wearing thin. Richard Sherman was right.

  2. It’s a moot point until they realize they need to take their foot off the brake in the first 3 quarters and play to win. Their defense isn’t good enough to play conservative and pull the game out in the 4th qtr. They need to put up points….in all 4 qtrs. No more run/run/pass. Maybe a little bit of deception. A few more options in the play book for 4th and 1 besides throwing it deep. And how about some play action or at least showing you might run on 3rd and short. Going empty backfield every time kinda tips your hand that you’re throwing the ball. It’s like Bevell never left….

