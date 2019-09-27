Sean McVay has no concerns about Eric Weddle’s Twitter battle with Antonio Brown

Getty Images

Rams safety Eric Weddle got into a Twitter battle with Antonio Brown on Thursday. Weddle didn’t get into trouble with his coach for engaging AB, however.

“Those are things where I think he is experienced enough, he’s smart enough to know it was in good fun,” Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters on Friday. “I don’t think there was any ill will. We always want to be smart, but those are things that, unless it really deters or takes away from the image that we want to portray, what we want to represent for this organization — and I think Eric does a great job representing a lot of things that are right about the Rams.”

McVay was asked whether he monitors social media, especially since he’s the youngest coach in the league.

“I don’t think so,” McVay said. “I think you want to trust guys and you understand that there are things that are said in jest and guys joke around and have fun. I think our guys, we try to be specific about the types of people we want to on-board in this building. They know what it looks like to represent the right thing day in and day out. If you feel like that’s something that you have to get involved in, those are things that we handle in private. I think we’ve got great character in this locker room and I think there is an element of, ‘You’ve got to let guys live,’ and understand there’s a life that they have outside of it, while always being cognizant of the platform that we have in the NFL and some of those things. Those are things, that’s all that I’ve really known, even though I’m not on some of those social media things. It’s probably a good thing, I’d probably get my feelings hurt on it.”

Weddle apparently didn’t get his feelings hurt when Brown called him “Lil Weedle” and a “Jabroni.” But it definitely was Weddle who baited the mercurial Brown, and Brown swallowed the hook.