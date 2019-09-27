Steve Keim confident David Johnson has a lot of good football ahead of him

Getty Images

Cardinals running back David Johnson opened the season with 137 yards from scrimmage and a receiving touchdown, but he hasn’t had as much success the last two weeks.

Johnson has 18 carries for 51 yards and a touchdown to go with seven catches for 28 yards, which has led to some of the same questions that came up about Johnson during a disappointing 2018 season. During an appearance on Arizona Sports 98.7, General Manager Steve Keim said he thought it was too quick to judge the running back.

“It’s unfair to a degree,” Keim said. “It’s all about opportunities and there are a number of things that go into it, whether it is scheme, the number of touches he has had, trying to get acclimated to the new system. David has a lot of good football ahead of him and we are excited where he is at.”

The Cardinals face the Seahawks on Sunday in a bid for their first win of the season and getting Johnson on track would be a good way to improve their chances of getting it.