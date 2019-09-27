T.Y. Hilton questionable for Colts

Getty Images

The Colts won’t have some of their best defensive players, but they aren’t ready to rule out their top receiver.

Despite not practicing this week, wide receiver T.Y. Hilton will be ruled questionable for Sunday’s game against the Raiders, per Mike Chappell of Fox 59.

Hilton has played without practicing before, so it’s too soon to know if he’ll be able to go.

The Colts have already ruled out safety Malik Hooker (knee), linebacker Darius Leonard (concussion), and defensive tackle Tyquan Lewis have been ruled out by coach Frank Reich.