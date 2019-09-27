Taylor Gabriel out; Trey Burton, Akiem Hicks, Eddy Pineiro questionable

Getty Images

Bears receiver Taylor Gabriel remains in concussion protocol and will not play this week.

Gabriel scored three touchdowns on six catches Monday night before being diagnosed with a head injury. That leaves the Bears with Cordarrelle Patterson, Javon Wims and Riley Ridley to go with Allen Robinson and Anthony Miller.

The Bears also ruled out defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (hand).

Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (knee), offensive lineman Kyle Long (hip), tight end Trey Burton (groin) and kicker Eddy Pineiro (right knee) are questionable.

Hicks did not practice all week, and Long didn’t practice Thursday or Friday.

Pineiro was limited in Friday’s work after missing the first two practice days.

Burton was limited Friday after full practices Wednesday and Thursday.