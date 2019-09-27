Terry McLaurin expected to play Sunday despite questionable status

Getty Images

Washington will have Case Keenum, who practiced fully the past two days despite a foot injury. The team also expects to have receiver Terry McLaurin despite his questionable status, JP Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com reports.

McLaurin has a hamstring injury that kept him out of practice Friday after going onto the report Thursday as a limited participant. Finlay calls the hamstring injury a “minor pull.”

Coach Jay Gruden said earlier in the day that McLaurin and offensive guard Brandon Scherff (ankle) were likely game-day decisions.

“I think Terry and Brandon will both probably come down to an hour before the game, see how they’re doing,” Gruden said. “We’ll get a good workout in before the game and see where they’re at. If Terry can’t go, obviously we have Robert Davis here. He can play some spilt end. We can move Trey Quinn out there a little bit and move [Steven] Sims inside. We can do a lot of different things. Those guys are pretty versatile. [Kelvin] Harmon’s got some outside receiver work as well on both sides. They’ll be called to duty and expected to perform.”

Tight end Jordan Reed (concussion) and center Chase Roullier (knee) are out.