Terry McLaurin out of practice with hamstring injury

Getty Images

One of the few bright spots for Washington during their 0-3 start to the season has been the play of rookie wide receiver Terry McLaurin, but he may not be part of the effort to end the losing streak against the Giants this Sunday.

The third-round pick popped up on Thursday’s injury report as a limited participant due to a hamstring injury. Mid-week additions to the injury report often lead to absences on Sunday and things appear to be moving in that direction in Washington.

According to multiple reporters, McLaurin is not participating in the open portion of Friday’s practice. The team will hand out injury designations later in the day, but both the trajectory and the nature of hamstring injuries suggest he’s heading for the inactive list.

McLaurin has 16 catches for 257 yards and three touchdowns over his first three NFL games.

Center Chase Roullier, right guard Brandon Scherff and tight end Jordan Reed are also out of practice for Washington. None of them have practiced at all this week, so the offense may be awfully shorthanded against the Giants.