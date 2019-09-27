Tony Romo misses cut, will work this weekend

Getty Images

Tony Romo’s job has won out over his hobby, but only because he didn’t win the ability to pursue his hobby on a workday.

Via Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, the lead NFL analyst at CBS finished four strokes over par after two rounds at the Safeway Open in Napa, California. Romo had a six-over round on Friday after opening with a two-under 70. The cut was two under par.

Romo will take a private jet from California to Chicago to prepare for and to work Sunday’s Vikings-Bears game. If he’d made the cut, CBS would have given him the day off, with Boomer Esiason replacing Romo.

CBS decided to let Romo skip a weekend of work at a time when Romo is in the final year of his contract. So it was either a courtesy to Romo, or an opportunity to test out the network’s Plan B, if Romo leaves.

Romo’s passion for golf likely won’t dissipate, especially after shooting a 70 on Thursday. Some think that if he could qualify for the PGA Tour, he’d ditch football in a heartbeat. Some wonder whether he’ll eventually walk away from broadcasting to focus exclusively on golf.