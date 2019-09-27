Trai Turner out for Panthers

Getty Images

The Panthers are going to shuffle their offensive line against the Texans.

Via Joe Person of TheAthletic.com, Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner has been ruled out for Sunday’s game, along with quarterback Cam Newton.

That means left tackle Daryl Williams is expected to shift to right guard, and rookie Greg Little will get his first start at left tackle.

Defensive tackle Kawann Short is questionable with a shoulder problem, and coach Ron Rivera didn’t seem confident about his chances, though he wanted to wait until Sunday to see how Short feels.

The Panthers are also listed cornerback Donte Jackson as questionable, after he popped up on the injury report with a groin injury Wednesday. Rivera seemed more confident about him.

Pass-rushers Bruce Irvin and Marquis Haynes are also questionable, and they’ve already said Irvin’s expected to play.