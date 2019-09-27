Vic Fangio isn’t surprised by the confusion regarding pass interference replay review

Getty Images

No one should be surprised by the mess that has emerged regarding replay review of pass interference calls and non-calls. Broncos coach Vic Fangio definitely isn’t.

“There’s obviously some disconnection there,” Fangio told reporters on Friday, after discussing the blatant non-call from Thursday night’s Eagles-Packers game. “I’m not surprised about it because the whole meeting at the league meetings when all this was started was dysfunctional, so it doesn’t surprise me.”

Asked to elaborate on that observation, Fangio said, “It just wasn’t in my opinion well thought out, well-prepared and a little haphazard.”

Indeed it was, in large part because some (like Competition Committee chairman Rich McKay) believed that regarding the Rams-Saints NFC Championship fiasco as a 100-year aberration would be good enough, and that others wouldn’t demand action at the league meetings in March. Then came the league meetings in March, and enough others demanded action to force it.

The fact that Broncos G.M. John Elway has a seat on the Competition Committee doesn’t change things for Fangio.

“John’s as frustrated with it as anybody else,” Fangio said.

Everyone connected to the game should be frustrated. The summertime explanations provided by senior V.P. of officiating Al Riveron suggested a fairly low bar for putting a flag on the field. Then, once the regular season started, the bar went higher. After last night’s blatant interference by Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox put a hand into the chin of Packers receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling and otherwise directed him away from the path of the ball as it was arriving, the bar seems to be so high that it’s pointless to even have replay review.

As explained earlier today, the problem may not be the procedure. The problem may be that the current replay-review format was crafted specifically for an employee who doesn’t work for the league anymore, and that the best play for the league at this point would be to bring back Dean Blandino.