Week Four injury report roundup

Week Four of the 2019 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by the Eagles and it continues with 13 more games on Sunday, which means that the 28 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

The teams playing on Monday night won’t release their final injury reports until Saturday and are not listed here.

With that housekeeping out of the way, here are all the injury reports for Sunday.

Chiefs at Lions

The Chiefs have ruled out RB Damien Williams (knee), LT Eric Fisher (core muscle surgery) and WR Tyreek Hill (shoulder), but are otherwise healthy for their trip to Detroit.

Lions QB Matthew Stafford (hip) was added to the injury report on Friday and was listed as questionable after limited participation in practice. CB Darius Slay (hamstring), WR Danny Amendola (chest) and DL Da'shawn Hand (elbow) are also questionable. DT Mike Daniels (foot) has been ruled out.

Patriots at Bills

The Patriots listed WR Julian Edelman (chest) as questionable after three limited practices this week. DE Michael Bennett (shoulder), RB Rex Burkhead (foot), S Nate Ebner (groin), LT Marshall Newhouse (illness), LB Dont'a Hightower (shoulder), and TE Matt LaCosse (ankle) are also listed as questionable.

Bills RB Devin Singletary (hamstring) returned to practice on Thursday and is questionable to play after missing last week’s win. CB Taron Johnson (hamstring), LB Maurice Alexander (knee), WR Robert Foster (groin), OL Spencer Long (ankle), G Jon Feliciano (neck), and WR Isaiah McKenzie (ankle) are also in the questionable category. TE Tyler Kroft (ankle) and LB Corey Thompson (ankle) have been ruled out.

Washington at Giants

Rookie WR Terry McLaurin (hamstring) and right guard Brandon Scherff (ankle) are listed as questionable for Washington. Center Chase Roullier (knee) and tight end Jordan Reed (concussion) will not play.

The Giants will play without RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), LB Alec Ogletree (hamstring) and LB Tae Davis (concussion) this weekend. The rest of the active roster is set to play.

Titans at Falcons

G Kevin Pamphile (knee) is the only Titan on the injury report and he’s been ruled out.

The Falcons also have a one-man injury report. RB Kenjon Barner (concussion, knee) is also out this week.

Browns at Ravens

S Morgan Burnett (quadricep), CB Denzel Ward (hamstring) and CB Greedy Williams (hamstring) are questionable for the Browns after missing last Sunday’s loss to the Rams. WR Rashard Higgins (knee), T Christopher Hubbard (foot) and S Sheldrick Redwine (hamstring) are also questionable and T Kendall Lamm (knee) is the only player ruled out.

The Ravens have a couple of key players — TE Mark Andrews (foot), CB Marlon Humphrey (hamstring) — listed as questionable. Three others — LB Otaro Alaka (hamstring), CB Jimmy Smith (knee), S Brynden Trawick (elbow) — have been ruled out.

Panthers at Texans

Panthers QB Cam Newton (foot) and G Trai Turner (ankle) will not play this weekend. LB Marquis Haynes (elbow), LB Bruce Irvin (hamstring), CB Donte Jackson (groin) and DE Kawann Short (shoulder) have all been listed as questionable.

The Texans ruled out T Seantrel Henderson (illness). DE Charles Omenihu (knee) is the only other player on the injury report and he drew a questionable tag.

Raiders at Colts

WR Dwayne Harris (ankle) and G Gabe Jackson (knee) have been ruled out by the Raiders. RT Trent Brown (ankle, knee) and C Jordan Devey (groin) are listed as questionable.

Colts WR T.Y. Hilton (quad) is set to miss the game after being listed as doubtful. S Malik Hooker (knee), LB Darius Leonard (concussion) and DT Tyquan Lewis (ankle) have already been ruled out. CB Pierre Desir (hamstring), DE Al-Quadin Muhammad (neck) and DE Jabaal Sheard (knee) were given questionable designations.

Chargers at Dolphins

The Chargers ruled out K Michael Badgley (right groin), TE Virgil Green (groin), TE Hunter Henry (knee), RB Justin Jackson (calf) and WR Mike Williams (back) on their final injury report of the week. WR Travis Benjamin (hip) is set to join them on the inactive list after being listed as doubtful. CB Casey Hayward (back) and LB Drue Tranquill (ankle) are listed as questionable.

T Jesse Davis (elbow), LB Trent Harris (foot), S Reshad Jones (ankle), S Bobby McCain (hamstring, shoulder) and WR Albert Wilson (hip, calf) are all questionable for the Dolphins. WR Allen Hurns (concussion) and CB Jomal Wiltz (groin) will not play on Sunday.

Seahawks at Cardinals

DE Ziggy Ansah (back) is questionable and Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Friday that he thinks he’ll play. DT Quinton Jefferson (hip), RB Rashaad Penny (hamstring) and CB Neiko Thorpe (hamstring) are also questionable. C Ethan Pocic (back) is listed as doubtful.

WR Damiere Byrd (hamstring) and S Charles Washington (shoulder) won’t be in the lineup for the Cardinals. DT Miles Brown (shoulder), G Lamont Gaillard (knee) and P Andy Lee (right hip) are all considered questionable to play.

Buccaneers at Rams

The Buccaneers got WR Chris Godwin (hip) and C Ryan Jensen (back) back at practice on Friday and listed them as questionable. RT Demar Dotson (calf) is also questionable while CB Jamel Dean (ankle) and LB Devin White (knee) have been ruled out.

The Rams did not give out any injury designations for this week’s game.

Vikings at Bears

The Vikings may get CB Mackensie Alexander (elbow) back in the lineup this week after listing him as questionable, but LB Kentrell Brothers (wrist, hamstring) and G Josh Kline (concussion) will not play.

WR Taylor Gabriel (concussion) and DT Bilal Nichols (hand) are both out for the Bears. TE Trey Burton (groin), DT Akiem Hicks (knee), G Kyle Long (hip) and K Eddy Pineiro (right knee) are listed as questionable.

Jaguars at Broncos

CB Jalen Ramsey (not injury related, back) missed the entire week of practice and wants to be traded, but the Jaguars haven’t closed the door on having him in the lineup. They have closed the door on LB D.J. Alexander (hamstring) and TE Josh Oliver (hamstring) by ruling them out.

The Broncos ruled out CB Bryce Callahan (foot) and RT Ja'Wuan James (knee). CB Kareem Jackson (hamstring), RB Andy Janovich (pectoral), LB Josey Jewell (hamstring), LB Joseph Jones (triceps) and DE Derek Wolfe (ankle) make up the questionable contingent for the home team.

Cowboys at Saints

The Cowboys will play without DE Tyrone Crawford (hip), WR Michael Gallup (knee) and DT Antwaun Woods (knee) on Sunday night. LB Luke Gifford (ankle) is listed as questionable.

DT Sheldon Rankins (Achilles) has missed the first three games of the year and is listed as questionable this week. QB Drew Brees (right thumb), C Will Clapp (hand) and WR Tre'Quan Smith (ankle) are all out this week.