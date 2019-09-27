Zack Martin is good to go for Sunday night

Getty Images

The Cowboys will have their starting right guard Sunday when they play the Saints on Sunday Night Football.

Zack Martin returned to practice on a limited basis Friday, and the Cowboys did not give him a designation.

He missed Thursday’s work after being limited Wednesday.

Dallas, though, won’t have defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford (hip), receiver Michael Gallup (knee) or defensive tackle Antwaun Woods (knee). The team ruled out all three.

Linebacker Luke Gifford (ankle) is questionable after being limited in practice all week.