Cardinals call up a punter with Andy Lee hurt

Getty Images

The Cardinals have one of the best punters in the NFL in Andy Lee, but they may not have him Sunday against the Seahawks.

Lee has missed practice this week with a hip flexor injury and today the Cardinals promoted punter Ryan Winslow from the practice squad to the active roster. Presumably, that means Winslow will handle the punting (and the holding) tomorrow.

Winslow was impressive enough in training camp and the preseason that the Cardinals kept him around on the practice squad even though most teams don’t use a practice squad spot on a punter. The Cardinals have said they liked the way Winslow worked, and that he’s a capable holder.

The Cardinals released tight end Darrell Daniels to make room for Winslow on the 53-player roster.