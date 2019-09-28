Chargers put Melvin Gordon on active roster

Getty Images

Chargers running back Melvin Gordon is set to make his 2019 debut on Sunday, just days after ending his holdout.

The Chargers put Gordon on their 53-man active roster today, making him eligible to play tomorrow against the Dolphins.

These are the Dolphins we’re talking about, so the Chargers probably don’t need Gordon’s help to win, but they may feel that easing him in with a light workload in a game they should win anyway is the best way to bring him along.

The big question will be whether Gordon actually adds anything to the Chargers’ offense. Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson have handled the running back position in Gordon’s absence, and there’s not much reason to think Gordon will do a significantly better job than they have. But he’ll get his chance to show what he can do on Sunday.