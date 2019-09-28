Jalen Ramsey on Jaguars’ flight to Denver

Getty Images

Jalen Ramsey is back with the Jaguars. Whether he’ll be back on the field with them tomorrow remains to be seen.

Ramsey, who has stated repeatedly that he wants to be traded, is on the Jaguars’ team flight to Denver for tomorrow’s game against the Broncos, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

That doesn’t necessarily mean Ramsey is playing. According to the report, Ramsey still says he’s unsure if he’ll be able to go because of a back injury.

Since asking to be traded, Ramsey has missed time for various reasons including telling the team he was sick and going to Tennessee for the birth of his child.

Indications from the Jaguars are that they’re not eager to trade him and want to keep him on the field. We’ll find out tomorrow whether he’s ready, willing and able to play.