Janoris Jenkins denies he’s under any pressure after ugly game

Getty Images

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans had an outstanding game against the Giants on Sunday, and cornerback Janoris Jenkins took most of the blame. Jenkins spent most of the day covering Evans, and the result was Evans having one of the best games of his career, catching eight passes for 190 yards and three touchdowns.

Jenkins, however, says he’s not under any pressure to step his game up.

“Ain’t no pressure,” Jenkins said, via Matt Lombardo of NJ.com. “It’s important to come back out and play football. Everybody gets paid. Like I said, there ain’t no pressure.”

Jenkins was beaten by Evans on a huge play in the game’s final minute, setting up the Bucs’ attempt at a game-winning field goal. Fortunately for Jenkins, the kick missed. Jenkins, however, said that he doesn’t get down on himself.

“I like to play football. They’re going to make some plays, I’m going to make some plays. It’s a new week. Like I said, there ain’t no pressure,” Jenkins said.

That may be true right now. If Jenkins struggles again on Sunday, playing a Washington offense that hasn’t had much success this year, he’s going to be feeling the pressure whether he says so or not.