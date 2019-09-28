Jeff Heath not fined for hit on Allen Hurns

AP

Cowboys safety Jeff Heath avoided a fine on the hit that sent Dolphins receiver Allen Hurns to the hospital.

On review, the league determined Heath’s helmet-to-helmet hit was incidental contact as the safety was playing the ball, according to a source.

Both players were going for the ball, arriving at the same time. Heath, who was not penalized for the hit, called it a “bang-bang play.”

Hurns will miss this week’s game with a concussion.

Heath’s teammate, cornerback Byron Jones, was not as fortunate. He lost $10,527 for unnecessary roughness.

Jones had a facemask penalty in the fourth quarter.

Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard, who was ejected for unnecessary roughness in the fourth quarter, also lost $10,527 out of his paycheck.