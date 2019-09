Getty Images

Patriots receiver Josh Gordon is back playing football. Which means he’s subject to the rules enforced during the games — and the fines potentially imposed after the games.

The NFL has fined Gordon $10,527 for a Week Three facemask foul in the win over the Jets.

The infraction seemed incidental, and Gordon actually injured his hand by getting it caught in cluster of thin metal bars covered in rubber.

Gordon has 11 catches for 175 yards and one touchdown in three games this season.