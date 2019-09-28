Kamalei Correa fined for hit on Gardner Minshew

Getty Images

The Week Three Thursday night game between the Titans and Jaguars included a controversial roughing the passer call. The league office didn’t see it as controversial; they fined the player who delivered the hit.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Titans linebacker Kamalei Correa received a fine in the amount of $21,056 for the play.

Correa’s helmet struck Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II at the bottom of the helmet as Correa contacted the quarterback.

Both Troy Aikman and Mike Pereira of FOX called it a clean hit at the time. But the video shows Correa coming in high and straight, with no effort to move his helmet to the side or to strike Minshew clearly in the strike zone from below the neck to above the knees. And the contact between Correa’s helmet and Minshew’s helmet was clear.