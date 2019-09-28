Myles Garrett: I’m going to play the same despite getting fined

Getty Images

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has been flagged and fined repeatedly this season for hits on opposing quarterbacks. He says that won’t affect him.

“I’m still going to play football the same way,” he said, via Cleveland.com.

Garrett said he tries to avoid penalties but views them as sometimes being the cost of doing business in the NFL.

“If I’m going to go out there and make some plays,” he said, “make a lot of plays and at the backend I might get an unnecessary roughness every three or four games, I don’t want to make it a habit, it’s not something I want to do, but if that’s what happens and I’m still making big plays consistently, I guess that’s my toll.”

The NFL has already fined Garrett $52,639 for three different personal fouls this season. If he continues to pile up the fines — and continues to say the fines won’t affect him — the league office could move to a suspension for his next illegal hit. That might be something that would change the way Garrett plays.