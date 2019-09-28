NFL has labor peace, with its game officials

Getty Images

The NFL and the NFL Referees Association have finalized a new Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the rank-and-file members of the NFL Referees Association have voted in favor of accepting the new labor contract.

The deal replaces the one that emerged from the notorious lockout of 2012, which culminated in the Monday night Fail Mary and coincidentally, or not, a quick resolution to the work stoppage.

According to FootballZebras.com, the new CBA makes it easier for the league to fire game officials for poor performance.

While the league should refrain from being overly aggressive, there should be real consequences for unacceptable performance. That said, the league needs to be sure that the proverbial “next man up” will be better than the official who was fired.

That’s the same consideration a football team needs to make before cutting or benching a player. Sometimes, the devil you know is better than the devil you don’t.

Regardless, as legalized wagering spreads throughout the country, it’s time for the NFL to do everything it can to eliminate officiating errors. Or, at a minimum, to create the impression that it’s doing everything it can to eliminate officiating errors.