NFL, NFL Referees Association announces new seven-year labor deal

Getty Images

The NFL still has to achieve labor peace with its players. The NFL has indeed achieved labor peace with its game officials.

The NFL Referees Association has announced the finalization of a seven-year Collective Bargaining Agreement. The new deal runs through May 31, 2026. The current agreement was due to expires in May 2020, after the current season.

The NFLRA explained that the Board of Directors “unanimously approved” the CBA, and that the membership ratified it. The outcome of the ratification vote, which depends only on a simple majority of the union members, was not announced.

“This agreement solidifies the working partnership between the league and officials toward the common goal of developing and training the best officials in the world,” NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent said in a statement. “We will continue working together to provide fans, players and coaches with officiating performance that meets the highest standards demanded by the game.”

“It was a mutual and cooperative effort that took over a year and a half, and the outcome is seven years of certainty for the league and our officials,” NFLRA Executive Director Scott Green said. “We appreciate Troy Vincent and his staff for recognizing that working together to find solutions is the best course of action to reach a long-term agreement.”

“We see this new CBA as a partnership with the league that benefits our membership but also seeks to make our game better,” NFLRA president Tony Steratore (pictured) added. “We all must keep pace with the speed and skill of the players, not to mention the increased use of technology. It is good to get these negotiations behind us.”

The NFL and its game officials have plenty of challenges ahead of it. Too many mistakes continue to be made, and the replay-review function, as it relates to pass interference, currently seems to be broken.