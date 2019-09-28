Tom Brady has won more in Buffalo this century than any Bills quarterback

Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will head to Buffalo for yet another game against the Bills on Sunday. To say he has some track record of success there would be a major understatement.

In fact, Brady has had more success in Buffalo this century than any Bills quarterback: Brady has won 15 games as a starting quarterback at New Era Field (formerly Ralph Wilson Stadium) since 2001. No Bills quarterback has won more than 14 games at home since 2001.

Former Bills quarterbacks Drew Bledsoe and Tyrod Taylor have each won 14 games at the stadium since 2001, Ryan Fitzpatrick won 13, Trent Edwards won seven and J.P. Losman won six. The current Bills quarterback, Josh Allen, is next with five wins.

Even if you go all the way back to the opening of the stadium in 1973, only two quarterbacks, Jim Kelly and Joe Ferguson, have won more games as the home starter there than Brady has won on the road with the Patriots.

Brady plays the Bills twice a year every year, and as noted by Dov Kleiman, Brady has more Super Bowl MVPs (four) than losses to the Bills (three).

With all due respect to Kim and Terry Pegula, Tom Brady owns the Bills.