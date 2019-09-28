Vance McDonald is doubtful for Monday night

Getty Images

The Steelers traded for a tight end because their starting tight end is banged up. Vance McDonald is oficially doubtful for Monday night’s game against the Bengals, with a shoulder injury.

McDonald did not practice on Thursday, Friday, or Saturday.

Out for the Steelers are fullback Roosevelt Nix (knee), linebacker Vince Williams (hamstring), and linebacker Anthony Chickillo (foot). Linebacker Jayrone Elliott is questionable with a hamstring injury.

Cornerback Joe Haden fully participated in practice all week, despite a shoulder injury. He is not listed as questionable, doubtful, or out on the final injury report.

The Week Four matchup features a pair of winless teams. Which means someone has to win. Unless there’s a tie.