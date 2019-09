Getty Images

The Vikings aren’t as thin at receiver as they were.

With Chad Beebe on injured reserve, the Vikings had only three receivers on the roster. Laquon Treadwell’s return moved the total back to four.

Today, Davion Davis was elevated from the practice squad to push the number to five. To make room for Davis, the Vikings waived cornerback Nate Meadors.

Davis and Treadwell join Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen, and Bisi Johnson on the Vikings roster.